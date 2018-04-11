FIR filed against former MLC Siddaraju in fake Caste Certificate case

Mysuru: Nazarbad Police have registered a case against former BJP MLC Siddaraju on charges of getting fake Caste Certificate and also misusing it.

One Subash had lodged a complaint with the District Civil Rights Enforcement (DCRE) Cell, alleging that Siddaraju, who actually belonged to Gangamatha Community had secured a fake Caste Certificate that mentioned Siddaraju as belonging to Nayaka Parivara Community.

The District Caste Verification Committee which probed the complaint, found Siddaraju’s Caste Certificate to be false.

Following the Committee’s report, the Joint Director of Social Welfare Department cancelled Siddaraju’s Caste Certificate.

Now, a case has been filed against Siddaraju at Nazarbad Police Station U/S 420, 192, 199 of IPC and also as per Dalit Atrocities Prevention Act, following a complaint by the District Civil Rights Enforcement.