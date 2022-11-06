JSS Ayurveda Medical College Convocation: 100 conferred Degrees

November 6, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: “There is an increased necessity of Doctors across the Globe including India. Those studying Medical Sciences have more responsibility than just getting a Degree,” opined AYUSH Ministry’s National Commission for Indian System of Medicine Board of Ayurveda President Dr. B.S. Prasad.

He was speaking after inaugurating the Convocation of JSS Ayurveda Medical College, Lalitadripura Road in city on Friday.

“JSS Educational Institutions, apart from providing better basic facilities, are offering quality education and the entire administrative board is working hard in this direction. If so many of you have passed out successfully in examinations, it is only because of the sincere efforts of the teachers who are playing an important role in shaping your future as Doctors. Without teachers’ efforts, nothing can be achieved. Hence, I congratulate the entire teaching community,” said Dr. B.S. Prasad.

Advising medical students who have obtained Degree to focus on giving quality treatment during the practice period, Dr. Prasad asked them to always continue the focus on quality. “Now-a-days, there is an increased necessity of Doctors not only in India but across the Globe. The COVID pandemic, apart from haunting the humanity, has forced us to learn about taking precautionary measures,” he added.

Observing that the life style and food habits of people now have changed considerably compared to the last 15 years, he said that everybody used to finish their dinner early and had a peaceful sleep. But now, with the changed life style, people are sleeping late and getting up late which is causing many diseases. We need to create awareness about these changed life and food habits through our Ayurvedic System of Medicine,” said Dr. Prasad.

“The Union Government has recently implemented a programme ‘Heal in India; Heal by India’ providing opportunities to Indian Health Workers to go to foreign countries in pursuit of their professional ambitions and separate VISAs are being given in this connection. Students should visit foreign countries under this programme, learn about Ayurveda system being practiced there and also have information about the tourism industry of those countries,” concluded Dr. Prasad.

Hundred students were conferred with Degree certificates. Rank Holders Shamita and Amaresh were given ‘Ayur Visharada Award’ along with cash prizes.

Prekshana and K.M. Seema, who secured 10th rank, were given certificates. S. Shamita was given ‘Best outgoing student’ and Meghana Patil was given the award of ‘Best Internee.’ All these students were also felicitated on the occasion.

Dr. C.G. Betsurmath, Executive Secretary, JSS Mahavidyapeetha, R. Mahesh, Director of Medical Education Division, JSS Mahavidyapeetha, Dr. Sarbeswar Kar, Principal, JSS Ayurveda College and others were present.