Taluk-level Mock Youth Parliament competition for PU students held

November 6, 2022

36 students selected for District-level

Mysore/Mysuru: Mock Youth Parliament Competition-2022, which is being organised across the nation, was held at Sri Vanivilasa Urs Girls PU College in city on Thursday.

These competitions are being held with the intention of developing leadership qualities among the students of the country. The taluk-level competition for PU students of aided colleges, was jointly organised by the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs and PU Education Department.

Inaugurating the competition, Deputy Director of PU Education M.P. Nagamma said that to cultivate leadership qualities among the students is the main intention of Youth Parliament. “This competition will enable students to understand the rights and duties of citizens in a democracy and also the functioning of the Government,” she added.

“We have seen the proceedings of Parliament on televisions. Opposition to and criticisms of Government policies are essential as they help in the progress of the country. In this direction, the role of opposition parties is vital for the proper functioning of the Government. A rock needs to receive many blows to become a deity and to get a cultural identity. Similarly, opposition parties have a responsibility to highlight and attack the Government for its failures. This competition is going to shed light on all these issues which will make students more knowledgeable,” opined the DDPU.

Sri Vanivilasa Urs Educational Institutions’ Educational and Administrative Division Chairman Siddappa said that going by the incidents that have occurred in Parliament proceedings in the last two decades, one gets the feeling they were more like roadside brawls. “But prior to that, Parliament proceedings used to be carried out in a dignified way and Members of Parliament (MPs) used to give constructive suggestions to the Government. But today, there is a decline in values of Parliament proceedings,” he lamented.

“According to Economic Intelligence Unit (ECU) report, in the year 2020 India was placed at the 53rd position in Global Democracy Index out of 167 countries. Democratic values are diminishing in India though we are blessed with a good Constitution. It is a tragedy that both the rulers and the people of the country are not respecting the wishes of our Constitution,” said Chairman Siddappa.

Observing that the youths have just 12 percent in the present Parliament, Siddappa said that there is also gender discrimination with only 78 women MPs out of 543 Parliament members.

“Rishi Sunak, an Indian origin, has been elected as the Prime Minister of Britain. In British Parliament, opposition party members silently listen to the speeches of ruling party members and offer constructive criticisms and give proper advice. But such instances are very less in our democracy,” he observed.

36 students for District level contest

“At 2 students from every college, 42 students from 21 Aided PU Colleges and 8 students from our college participated in the competition. Since more students were needed, 8 students from our college were drafted into competition. 12 students have been selected from the Mysuru taluk to participate at the District level,” said Sri Vanivilasa Urs Girls PU College Political Science Lecturer T.K. Hemalatha.

“Competitions for Aided PU College students were held in our college. Similarly, at Government PU College on Chamaraja Double Road, competitions for Private PU College and at Lakshmipuram PU College, Taluk-level Competitions for Government Colleges are being organised. A total of 36 students from all these three places will represent the Mysuru Taluk at the District level. Similar competitions will be held at State and National levels too,” added Hemalata.

Sri Jayachmaraja Urs Education Trust Honorary Secretary Mahesh N. Urs, Trustee Balachandra Urs, PU College Principal J.C. Anita and others were present on the occasion.