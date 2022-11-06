Damaged open manhole posing danger at Naidunagar
News

Damaged open manhole posing danger at Naidunagar

November 6, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: A damaged open manhole at Naidunagar (Hale Kesare) junction is posing danger to motorists and residents of the locality.

Residents complained that the manhole has been damaged since two months and none of the MCC officials have bothered to repair it so far.

Pointing out that there are houses near the junction and hundreds of vehicles pass on this road daily, the residents said that elected representatives and MCC officials too pass by this open manhole but never bothered to get it repaired. They said that a few persons have sustained injuries after falling into the manhole during night time and added that if at all a child falls into it, the kid cannot be seen.

Urging the authorities concerned to take up repair works at the earliest, the residents also threatened of staging protest in front of the respective MCC Zonal Office.

