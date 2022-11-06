MLC donates Rs. 2.5 lakh to repair Lift at Mini Vidhana Soudha
November 6, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: MLC C.N. Manjegowda has given a personal financial assistance of Rs.2.5 lakh for the repair of the Lift at Mini Vidhana Soudha, which is defunct for the last two years.

Many Government offices including the Tahsildar’s Office are in the upper floors of the building.  To help specially-abled and aged persons, Lift facility has been provided in the building.

Though it became defunct years ago, it wasn’t repaired and because of this many people are finding it difficult to climb the steps. Recently, people had brought this to the notice of MLC Manjegowda, who himself had seen them struggling to climb the steps, during one of his visits to the Taluk Office. Now, the MLC has responded to the problems faced by the public on humanitarian grounds by donating an amount of Rs. 2.5 lakh needed for Lift repair. He also gave a cheque towards the same to Tahsildar B.N. Girish.

