Judgement incomplete without full accountability: Advocate

April 24, 2025

After going through such immense pain, it’s hard to feel joy again: Victim Suresh

Mysuru: Advocate Pandu Poojari, who represented Suresh, expressed dissatisfaction with the compensation awarded and the limited scope of accountability.

“We welcome the acquittal, but the trauma Suresh underwent cannot be compensated by just Rs. 1 lakh. We will appeal to the High Court, seeking enhanced compensation and stern action against all erring officers, including those from Periyapatna and Kushalnagar Police Stations,” said Poojari while speaking to Star of Mysore.

“My client lost two years of his life in jail and has attended Court for four years. He is suffering and deserves proper compensation. He must be granted at least Rs. 2 crore compensation. Those who filed a false case should be punished and justice should be served for the unknown victim as well, whose skeleton was found earlier,” Advocate Poojari stated.

‘No one deserves such injustice’

“This bitter experience will take time to heal,” said Suresh. “I spent two years in prison and today, even with the truth out, I don’t feel any happiness. After going through such immense pain, it’s hard to feel joy again. I need time to process everything and move forward. My focus now is on rebuilding my life and ensuring my children receive good education. That’s all that matters to me.”

He continued, “What happened to me should never happen to anyone. The Police must strive to deliver justice, especially to the underprivileged. The Courts must ensure that justice is not just a promise, but a reality for all. Innocent people should not suffer the way I did. No one deserves such injustice. The compensation of Rs. 1 lakh is nowhere near enough for what I went through. But I am truly grateful to my friends who stood by me during the investigation and helped bring the truth to light.”

“We will not rest until all are punished,” said Suresh’s father, Gandhi. “I am happy with this verdict. I extend my gratitude to the Court and our lawyers. They supported us throughout and were instrumental in securing this favourable outcome. In this investigation, the Court has recommended action against one Police Officer. There are four individuals involved in this case and we will not stop until all of them are brought to justice,” he declared.