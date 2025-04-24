UPSC Exams: KAS Officer M.R. Nikhil from city secures 724th rank

April 24, 2025

Mysuru: M.R. Nikhil from the city has secured 724th rank in the civil services examinations conducted by Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) in September 2024, the results of which were announced recently.

He is the son of Ramesh, a retired Municipal Commissioner and Dr. B.K. Prathima, Education Coordinator at BEO’s office, Srirangapatna and residents of Aishwarya Layout in Kuvempunagar, Mysuru city. Nikhil, who is a Karnataka Administrative Service (KAS) Officer presently serving as Assistant Labour Commissioner, Department of Labour, in Bengaluru, has however succeeded in his fifth attempt at cracking Civil Services Exams.

A Mechanical Engineering graduate from Sri Jayachamarajendra College of Engineering (SJCE) in Mysuru, Nikhil is a native of Modachakanahalli in Mandya taluk. He had his schooling in Carmel Convent and Cauvery Public School in Mandya and Kautilya Vidyalaya in Mysuru and studied PUC at VVS Golden Jubilee PU College in Mysuru.

Speaking to Star of Mysore, Nikhil owed his feat in Civil Services Exams to Dhruvakumar Hiremath, a teacher in Bengaluru. “If one has to succeed in Civil Services Exams, they should study constantly with a firm mind. Patience also counts at the time of preparing for the exams, along with perseverance and self-confidence, which contribute to overall personality development,” said Nikhil.