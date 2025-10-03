Jumbo Abhimanyu leads with Golden Howdah for 6th year

October 3, 2025

Mysuru: The grand procession, marking the culmination of Dasara, unfolded yesterday in Mysuru with greater smoothness and organisation compared to recent years.

Elephant Abhimanyu, famed for his majesty, poise and strength, carried the 750-kg Golden Howdah for the sixth consecutive time without a single hitch throughout the procession.

The Howdah, bearing the idol of Goddess Chamundeshwari, was carefully brought out from the private residence of the erstwhile Mysore royal family with the help of a crane and ceremoniously placed atop Abhimanyu inside the Palace. It was then secured with thick ropes to ensure balance along the 5-km route.

To the thunderous cheers of an enthusiastic crowd, Abhimanyu, flanked by Kumki elephants, set out from the Palace and proceeded through Chamaraja Wadiyar Circle, Albert Victor Road, K.R. Circle, Sayyaji Rao Road, Bamboo Bazaar and Moulana Abul Kalam Azad Circle before culminating at Bannimantap Parade Grounds.

Tight security cover

Police had made elaborate security arrangements across the route, with lakhs of people lining both sides of the road.

Entry to the Palace was strictly restricted to Gold Card holders and those with valid passes, with metal detectors installed at all gates. Bags of passes, tickets and Gold Card holders were thoroughly checked.

Public announcements were regularly made to guide visitors on entry procedures and parking arrangements. Along the route, Police personnel maintained a strict vigil to ensure orderly behaviour in the massive crowd. The Bomb Detection Squad was also on high alert, carrying out checks along the procession path to secure the event.