Golden Howdah mounted on Abhimanyu in 40 minutes

October 3, 2025

Mysuru: Even amidst the rain, the team of mahouts skilfully mounted the 750-kg Golden Howdah onto Abhimanyu, captain of the elephant squad, completing the task efficiently in just 40 minutes. By around 3.30 pm, Abhimanyu was brought to the designated location near the Kodi Someshwara Temple at the Mysore Palace, fully fitted with the saddle and decorative adornments.

Meanwhile, the Golden Howdah had already been handed over to the District Administration from the Palace, and the Utsava Murthy of Goddess Chamundeshwari was installed and embellished with jewels and flowers.

Once Abhimanyu was stationed at the crane platform, the Howdah was brought in under tight security on a trolley. Using strong ropes and a pulley system, it was hoisted step by step onto Abhimanyu’s back and securely fastened.

Under the supervision of senior staff, the expert mahouts and support personnel completed the entire setup seamlessly within 40 minutes.

Following the installation, a ceremonial salute was offered near the royal family residence. At 4.19 pm, Abhimanyu, bearing the Howdah, began his march from the Wadiyar’s residence, passing via Trineshwaraswamy Temple, the road near Jayamarthanda Gate and the stretch beside the Shwetha Varahaswamy Temple.

Spectators seated along the route were treated to a close-up view of the majestic howdah. By 4.40 pm, Abhimanyu reached the venue for the floral tribute in Kumbha Lagna. After floral tributes, the Jumboo Savari commenced.