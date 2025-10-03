No foreign tourists

October 3, 2025

Mysuru: The world famous Jumboo Savari saw a drastic decrease in the number of foreign tourists this year. While foreigners were seen in large numbers both inside the Palace premises and along the procession route in the previous years witnessing the grand spectacle and clicking photographs, this year they were not to be seen.

Every year, the District Administration used to build a separate enclosure near Government Ayurveda Medical College Circle for the foreign tourists but this year, no such arrangements were made.