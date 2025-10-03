No foreign tourists
News

No foreign tourists

October 3, 2025

Mysuru: The world famous Jumboo Savari saw a drastic decrease in the number of foreign tourists this year. While foreigners were seen in large numbers both inside the Palace premises and along the procession route in the previous years witnessing the grand spectacle and clicking photographs, this year they were not to be seen. 

Jumboo Savari saw a drastic decrease in the number of foreign tourists

Every year, the District Administration used to build a separate enclosure near Government Ayurveda Medical College Circle for the foreign tourists but this year, no such arrangements were made.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching