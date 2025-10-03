Over 90 performing troupes add colour to Cultural Melange

October 3, 2025

Mysuru: Cultural troupes added colour to Jumboo Savari taken out on Vijayadashami Day yesterday, on the 11th day of the Nada Habba Dasara this year, that was witnessed by lakhs of people.

Following the traditional puja to Nandi Dhwaja during the auspicious time at the North Gate of Mysore Palace, over 90 cultural troupes involving hundreds of male and female artistes, danced along the 5-km Jumboo Savari route from Mysore Palace to Torchlight Parade Grounds in Bannimantap, keeping alive various art forms.

The artistes of Gowrishankara Nandi Dhwaja Troupe and Sri Gurumalleshwara Nandi Dhwaja Sangha, carried Nandi Dhwaja with precision, while the artistes of Abhinava Sri Veerabhadra Dance Troupe, K.R. Mohalla, dressed for the occasion impressed the gathering with their tireless performance, wielding a sword.

Similarly, the artistes of Sri Maramma Devi Kala Thanda, Bengaluru, Kombu Kahale Kala Thanda, Kasalagere, Mandya, Pattaladamma Janapada Kala Balaga, Heggadahalli, Mandya, Chikkabennur Kombu Kahale Kala Thanda, blew the trumpets, considered as the symbol of victory.

Nandi Kolu performance by the artistes of Sri Basava Kala Loka, Basapur in Davangere, Sri Basaveshwara Samala Mathu Nandi Dhwaja Samskrithika Kala Seva Trust, Vijayanagar and the fire performers attracted the gathering.

The other cultural troupes included Sri Durgadevi Janapada Jaggalagi Mela, Kalageri, Dharwad, Sri Basaveshwara Janapada Jaggalagi Mela, Gundenahatti, Belagavi, Kudubi Gumate dance by Mandarti Nakshakodi Heggunje Kudubi Holi Janapada Kala Samiti and Jade Kolata by the artistes of Bhoomi Siddeshwara Kala Balaga, Santhe Kasalagere, Mandya and Jade Kolata Kala Thanda.