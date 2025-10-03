Roof top empty: Police succeed

October 3, 2025

Mysuru: Thanks to strict enforcement by the District Administration and the Police during Jumboo Savari procession, no one attempted the risky act of watching the Dasara festivities from dilapidated buildings.

Unlike previous years, there were no spectators perched atop unsafe structures such as the Lansdowne Building, commercial complexes near K.R. Circle or Devaraja Market.

Instead, people chose to watch the procession from designated seating areas.

A few enthusiastic youths did climb trees to capture better photographs, but such incidents were limited.

Last year, hundreds of people had scaled these very buildings to view the Dasara procession, widely reported in the media. In response, the Police had warned that such behaviour would not be tolerated in future editions of the festival.

Every year, lakhs of visitors from across the country and abroad gather to witness the Jumboo Savari.

Those with passes watch the procession from chairs arranged within the palace premises, while others reserve spots along the route by laying mats and tarpaulins the night before. Those unable to secure space in either location sometimes resort to climbing nearby buildings to catch a glimpse of the festivities.

This year, however, the Police kept a close watch on such risky practices. Not a single person was seen atop the commercial complexes near K.R. Circle, buildings near the Bamboo Bazaar or Devaraja Market. Police personnel were deployed on all vulnerable structures, and anyone attempting to climb was immediately warned, effectively preventing rooftop access.

In addition to these buildings, people had previously sat atop the subway on Sayyaji Rao Road to view the procession. Acknowledging this, the Police installed steel sheets around the subway and stationed officers there as well, ensuring that no one could access it this year.