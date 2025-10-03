KSIC staff continue silk saree gift to Goddess

October 3, 2025

Mysuru: The idol of Goddess Chamundeshwari, placed on the Golden Howdah during the Vijayadashami procession, was adorned with a saffron colour Mysore Silk saree.

Like every year, the Mysore Silk saree was gifted to Goddess Chamundeshwari by the Karnataka Silk Industries Corporation (KSIC) Employees Association.

The specially woven saree, featuring golden flower embroidery with zari, was chosen by KSIC employees. While the KSIC has maintained secrecy about the price of the saree, some videos on social media suggested that the saree was worth Rs. 2.4 lakh.

However, the KSIC refused to reveal the price of the saree, but clarified that the Employees’ Association had been gifting the silk sarees to the Goddess as a tradition for many years, which they would continue to follow.