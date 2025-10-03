KSIC staff continue silk saree gift to Goddess
News

KSIC staff continue silk saree gift to Goddess

October 3, 2025

Mysuru: The idol of Goddess Chamundeshwari, placed on the Golden Howdah during the Vijayadashami procession, was adorned with a saffron colour Mysore Silk saree.

 Like every year, the Mysore Silk saree was gifted to Goddess Chamundeshwari by the Karnataka Silk Industries Corporation (KSIC) Employees Association.

silk saree

 The specially woven saree, featuring golden flower embroidery with zari, was chosen by KSIC employees. While the KSIC has maintained secrecy about the price of the saree, some videos on social media suggested that the saree was worth Rs. 2.4 lakh.

 However, the KSIC refused to reveal the price of the saree, but clarified that the Employees’ Association had been gifting the silk sarees to the Goddess as a tradition for many years, which they would continue to follow.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching