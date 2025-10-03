Denied entry to Palace, Gold Card holders demand refund

October 3, 2025

Mysuru: The Dasara procession witnessed a few unforeseen incidents, as some genuine Gold Card holders claimed they were denied entry to the Palace despite possessing valid passes.

The District Administration had designated the Varaha Gate for Gold Card entry and made seating arrangements accordingly. However, the Police reportedly denied entry to card-holders who arrived after 12.30 pm, citing that seating had reached full capacity.

Many of those denied entry waited for a couple of hours in hope of being allowed inside, but when access was not granted, they returned frustrated, criticising the authorities for ‘negligence’ and ‘mismanagement.’

Akhila Bharat Grahakara Kalyana Parishat National Working President Dr. M.P. Varsha questioned the value of the Rs. 6,500 Dasara Gold Card, saying, “If card-holders are denied entry despite paying such a hefty amount, what is the point of purchasing it?”

Challenging the Police claim that seating for Gold Card holders was full by 12 noon, Varsha demanded action against the District Administration under the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, and urged compensation and refund for all cardholders who were denied entry.

In another instance, a family of six from Hassan claimed they were refused entry despite purchasing six Gold Cards. They alleged that the District Administration failed to provide adequate seating arrangements, forcing them to miss the grand Jumboo Savari procession.

Similarly, a man and a woman from Bengaluru made identical complaints, blaming the District Administration for mismanagement and improper seating arrangements. They demanded a full refund of Rs. 6,500.

Police accused of assaulting youth

Separately, a youth alleged that he was assaulted by the Police at Bannimantap Parade Grounds, despite holding a valid Torchlight Parade pass.

According to the complainant, he and two friends were stopped at the entry gate while showing their passes. The youth, with blood on his face, emerged from the gate, cursing the Police for what he described as “high-handedness.” Details about the youth and his companions are yet to be confirmed.