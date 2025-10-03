Youths push through crowds, but Police teams keep order

October 3, 2025

Mysuru: Even as the grand Dasara procession proceeded smoothly without any major incident, the Police faced challenges controlling unruly crowds at certain points along the route, as wayward youths surged forward, pushing past women and children in their attempt to get a closer view.

The crowds became particularly difficult to manage at Chamaraja Wadiyar Circle, Albert Victor Road, K.R. Circle, and parts of Sayyaji Rao Road, where women and children seated near the barricades bore the brunt of the surging crowd.

The Police responded promptly, using mild lathi charge at troubled points and restoring order swiftly. Officers were also seen issuing warnings to deter any further unruly behaviour.

Anxious moments

The procession witnessed some anxious moments as a few women, senior citizens, and children struggled under the pressure of the crowd.

Police personnel acted immediately to assist them, shifting those caught between barricades at Jayachamarajendra Circle, K.R. Circle and Sayyaji Rao Road to safer spots at the road edges.

Women Police officers provided drinking water to children separated from their parents, while officers assisted elderly women facing breathing difficulties amidst the dense crowds along the route.

Man arrested for fake pass

In another incident, a person attempting to gain entry into the Palace premises with a fake pass was taken into custody.

The individual tried to bypass the strict ‘No Pass – No Entry’ policy enforced by the District Administration, which regulates access to watch the Dasara procession inside the Palace. The Police arrested him on the spot, though his identity has not yet been disclosed.