Gold Card Rush

October 3, 2019

People stand for long hours to purchase Dasara Gold Cards, procession tickets

Officials not available for clarification

Mysuru: Is getting a Dasara Gold Card an easy task? No. People have been waiting in long queues at the Deputy Commissioner’s Office to lay their hands on the premium card which gives access to all Dasara events. Priced at Rs. 3,999, the Gold Cards are, however, not available either online or at DC’s Office where they are supposed to be kept on sale.

This morning, Star of Mysore received many phone calls from anxious public with complaints about non-availability of Gold Cards either online or at the DC’s office. Public, who were informed that tickets of Rs. 500 and Rs. 1,000 denominations for Jumboo Savari would be available at Room No. 21 located on the Ground Floor of the DC’s Office, were made to stand for a long hours without any information.

People complained that Room No. 21 was locked and no official was present to issue any clarification. Gold Cards and tickets for Jumboo Savari were also not available online. Earlier, the District Administration had announced that Gold Cards and Tickets could be bought online logging on to www.mysoredasara.gov.in and www.bookmyshow.com.

When SOM checked, neither Gold Card nor the tickets were available on the websites. On logging on to Dasara website, it re-directed to BookMyShow which only said “Sorry, you are trying to book tickets for a show which is past the booking time. Try another show.” Does this mean that the Gold Cards are sold out? Only officials have to clarify.

However, sources said that the Gold Cards were sold out within minutes online on Tuesday. People still continue to wait outside Room No. 21 hoping to purchase Gold Cards.

