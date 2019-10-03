Behold the symphony of lights

October 3, 2019

Mysuru: Dasara is synonymous with illumination featuring elaborate displays of lights. While most cities in the world have their own special illumination event, Mysuru is no exception. The city has turned into a new Light Experience that has turned spaces into atmospheric places filled with light. And these design-driven lighting concepts have been attracting visitors to venues where they are experiencing real moments of happiness.

The eye-catching Dasara Illumination across main thoroughfares and Circles has indeed turned a cynosure of all eyes. People are seen standing on streets posing for selfies with their family members and friends. And videos of lighting arrangements are being posted across all social media platforms, attracting a lot of views and comments.

Dasara Illumination Sub-Committee has come out with portraits of great personalities like Buddha, Basavanna, Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, Gandhiji, Dr. Shivakumara Swamiji of Siddaganga Mutt and Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar. The portraits of Goddess Kali of Kolkata and Chamundeshwari or Mahishasura Mardhini are also making their presence felt. The main lighting arrangements and creations have been designed and executed by Bengaluru-based Mohan Kumar Sounds and Lightings.

“All replicas have been created by fixing LED bulbs affixed to bamboo sticks after creating an outline in a computer. Later, a drawing is made on the floor upon which bamboo sticks and beams are placed to create the desired portraits and replicas. After the replicas are created and bound together, LED bulbs are placed on them, says Mohan Kumar, proprietor, Mohan Kumar Sounds and Lightings.

The company has not only created portraits of noted personalities and Goddesses but has also come out with replicas of Parliament House, Mysore Palace, Vidhana Soudha and many other important landmarks of Karnataka.

Those passing by Doddakere Maidan (Dasara Exhibition Grounds) can see huge portraits which are over 40 ft in height and 20 ft in width.

The portraits of late Dr. Shivakumara Swamiji (60ft high and 20ft wide) and Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar (40ft high and 20 ft wide) mesmerise onlookers, especially the one where Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar dressed in royal attire.

Tourist locations such as KRS Dam, the replica of which is 90ft tall and 35ft wide and also the famous Hampi Stone Chariot that is 35ft tall and 30ft wide have been designed. Next to these is a huge portrait of ‘Darpana Sundari’ which is 40ft high and 30ft wide. Replica of Dasara elephant carrying the Golden Howdah, which is 90ft high and 35ft wide, has been attracting most eyeballs.

Other illuminated replicas include Parliament House (30ft high and 90 ft wide) at City Railway Station, 90ft tall Vidhana Soudha at Millennium Circle (LIC Circle), Yoga exponents performing on Irwin Road and JK Grounds Junction, 40ft tall portrait of Jayachamaraja Wadiyar at Gun House Circle, India Gate located on the other side of Gun House, two wrestlers involved in a bout at Dasara Exhibition Grounds, Sir M. Visvesvaraya in front of MUDA have been bewitching onlookers.

While most of the replicas have single coloured LED lights, what stands out is the replica of Goddess Kali at Kurubarahalli Circle. It has been made using green, red, blue and yellow LED bulbs. Along with this, the replica of Goddess Chamundeshwari standing along with a Tiger near Chamundi Temple atop the Hill and the other two — one at View Point and Uttanahalli junction are also being appreciated by visitors.

By M.B. Pavan Murthy

