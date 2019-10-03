Flower Show at KRS till Oct. 8
News

Flower Show at KRS till Oct. 8

October 3, 2019

Sand sculpture of Sriranganathaswamy idol, vertical garden and Bonsai garden main attractions

Mandya: Along with Mysuru Dasara, even the Srirangapatna Dasara is a crowd-puller and all those tourists who visit Mysuru and Srirangapatna make it a point to visit the Krishna Raja Sagar (KRS) Dam. And this is the reason why Brindavan Gardens has been beautified this Dasara. 

The Dam is located at Srirangapatna in Mandya District and a flower show has been organised from Oct. 2 to 8. 

The show, arranged at the Glass House of Brindavan Gardens, was inaugurated by Mysuru District Minister V. Somanna yesterday. Along with the flower show, special lighting has been arranged at the Dam. 

In the flower show, there are floral replicas of the statues of Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar, who was instrumental in building the Dam and Maharaja Chamaraja Wadiyar, sand sculpture of Sriranganathaswamy idol, vegetable carvings, vertical garden, Bonsai garden and a host of ornamental gardens. 

An added attraction is the display of lights. The entire Brindavan Gardens has been illuminated and the officials from Cauvery Neeravari Nigam Limited (CNNL), who manage the Dam, are hoping that more and more tourists will come to KRS to see the special attractions.

Brindavan Gardens entry fee & timings

Adult: Rs.50, Children: Rs.10, School children: Rs.5, Camera: Rs.100. Entry timings during Dasara: 8 am to 9 pm. Musical Fountain:  7 pm to 9 pm. 

Vehicle parking charges

Car, Sumo, Qualis: Rs. 50, Mini Bus: Rs. 70, Bus: Rs. 100, Two-wheeler: Rs. 10, Three-wheeler: Rs. 20, Lorry: Rs.150, six and ten-wheeled Lorries: Rs. 200.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

RECENT POSTS
Recent News
ABOUT

Mysuru's favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 39 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it's readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

Recent Comments

Searching