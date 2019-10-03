Flower Show at KRS till Oct. 8

October 3, 2019

Sand sculpture of Sriranganathaswamy idol, vertical garden and Bonsai garden main attractions

Mandya: Along with Mysuru Dasara, even the Srirangapatna Dasara is a crowd-puller and all those tourists who visit Mysuru and Srirangapatna make it a point to visit the Krishna Raja Sagar (KRS) Dam. And this is the reason why Brindavan Gardens has been beautified this Dasara.

The Dam is located at Srirangapatna in Mandya District and a flower show has been organised from Oct. 2 to 8.

The show, arranged at the Glass House of Brindavan Gardens, was inaugurated by Mysuru District Minister V. Somanna yesterday. Along with the flower show, special lighting has been arranged at the Dam.

In the flower show, there are floral replicas of the statues of Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar, who was instrumental in building the Dam and Maharaja Chamaraja Wadiyar, sand sculpture of Sriranganathaswamy idol, vegetable carvings, vertical garden, Bonsai garden and a host of ornamental gardens.

An added attraction is the display of lights. The entire Brindavan Gardens has been illuminated and the officials from Cauvery Neeravari Nigam Limited (CNNL), who manage the Dam, are hoping that more and more tourists will come to KRS to see the special attractions.

Brindavan Gardens entry fee & timings

Adult: Rs.50, Children: Rs.10, School children: Rs.5, Camera: Rs.100. Entry timings during Dasara: 8 am to 9 pm. Musical Fountain: 7 pm to 9 pm.

Vehicle parking charges

Car, Sumo, Qualis: Rs. 50, Mini Bus: Rs. 70, Bus: Rs. 100, Two-wheeler: Rs. 10, Three-wheeler: Rs. 20, Lorry: Rs.150, six and ten-wheeled Lorries: Rs. 200.

