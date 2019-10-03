Yuva Dasara Day – 2: Mohit Chauhan mesmerises audience

October 3, 2019

City’s Sangeetha Ravindranath sets the stage on fire

Mysuru: The day-2 of the ongoing ‘Yuva Dasara’ witnessed Bollywood singer Mohit Chauhan rendering some of the famous songs much to the admiration of the audience. People were awestruck to see the singer performing at the Maharaja’s College Grounds for the first time.

His rendition of songs such as ‘Sadda Haq’ from Rockstar, ‘Madhura Pisu Mathige’ from the movie Birugali, ‘Dooba Dooba’ from his first album Boondein by Silk Route, Kishore Kumar songs and other superhits mesmerised the audience.

Earlier, our city’s own playback singer Sangeetha Ravindranath set the stage on fire through rendition of Kannada songs that made the audience to dance at the place from where they were watching the event.

Her rendition of songs like ‘Thoogu Manchadalli Koothu’ from the movie Kirik Party, ‘Thraas Aakkathi’ from Doddamane Huduga, ‘Ka Thalakatu’ from Airavata, ‘Basanni Ba’ from Yajamana and few other yesteryear songs enthralled the audience.

Before the singers took to stage, artistes of Anil Dance Academy and Star 3 MPL performed dance to various Kannada numbers.

Students of Minchu C.K. Sarveshwara Nrutya Kala Mandira performed Bharatanatyam for a devotional song ‘Akhilandeshwari Chamundeshwari’ followed by other troupes who danced to some popular numbers making the audience dance as well. Today’s ‘Yuva Dasara’ programme will feature Bollywood Singer Monali Thakur and our own Vijay Prakash.

