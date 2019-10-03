Travelling in KSRTC luxury buses?

October 3, 2019

Bring your own water bottles

Mysuru: Following Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call asking people to shun single-use plastics in the form of bottles, bags, straws and cups, the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) has put brakes on the supply of single-use plastic water bottles to passengers travelling in its premium services including Volvo, Sleeper and Club Class buses.

This decision was taken by the Corporation on the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi yesterday. As an alternative, the KSRTC has started an initiative — Bring Your Own Bottle (BYOB), re-usable bottles.

KSRTC officials said that every year, they dispose of over 1.20 crore water bottles, creating enormous amount of waste.

KSRTC MD Shivayogi C. Kalasad said plastic water bottles will be off their services from Oct.3. At present, KSRTC operates 450 premier services that include long-distance inter-State buses, Fly Bus to Kempegowda International Airport and others. Kalasad has advised passengers travelling in these services to bring their own water bottles.

To disseminate this information to the public the officials said that the BYOB concept will be printed on online tickets and published on its website and all other social media channels.

The KSRTC is also holding a selfie contest to encourage people to bring their own water bottles. The contest will be held in three categories — children, middle aged and senior citizens.

The winners will be awarded with free travel in premier services on an identified route.

It has also decided to establish a task force for effective disposal of waste generated at stalls at bus stations, canteens, and other places of the Corporation.

