Dasara Darshan for tribals flagged off

October 3, 2019

Mysuru: District Minister V. Somanna launched the 3-day ‘Dasara Darshana’ in front of Kote Anjaneyaswamy Temple at the Palace North Gate this morning. The KSRTC has provided 210 buses for the initiative, which is aimed at taking tribals and people from remote areas of five districts — Mysuru, Mandya, Chamarajanagar, Kodagu and Hassan — for Dasara Darshana at Mysuru.

While 72 buses have been assigned for Mysuru (9 buses each for 8 taluks), 42 have been assigned for Mandya (6 each for 7 taluks), 30 for Chamarajanagar (6 each for 5 taluks), 48 for Hassan (6 each for 8 taluks) and 18 buses for Kodagu (6 each for 3 taluks).

The Dasara Darshana Sub-Committee proposes to ferry 11,150 beneficiaries for Dasara Darshana during the 3-day event. The taluk Tahsildars have been entrusted with the task of selecting the beneficiaries from tribals, poor, aged persons, women, children, BPL families, etc.

Last year, the passes were priced at Rs.50 per head. But this year, following the direction of Minister V. Somanna, the Darshana has been made free. The beneficiaries will be taken around Chamundi Hill, City Palace, Raitha Dasara venue, Zoo and other important tourist destinations.

Speaking to press persons after launching the initiative, Somanna said that following complaints of confusion in the issuance of ‘Yuva Dasara’ passes, he has directed the authorities to do away with passes for ‘Yuva Dasara’ from today.

Pointing out that ‘Yuva Dasara’ event will be free of passes from today, he said that the VIP guests attending the event will be suitably accommodated at the venue.

Referring to Dasara procession, the Minister said that there will be 26,000 seats for Dasara procession and 32,000 seats for Torch Light Parade at Bannimantap on Oct.8. The District Administration is taking all necessary measures to ensure that there are no confusions in the distribution of passes, he said and added that the pass system will undergo a revamp next year.

Replying to a query on the absence of many Ministers, Somanna said that there were only 17 Ministers in Yediyurappa Cabinet and eight out of them have attended Dasara events so far.

MP Pratap Simha, Mayor Pushpalatha Jagannath, ZP President Parimala Shyam, BJP leaders H.V. Rajeev, Kote M. Shivanna, Dasara Darshana Sub-Committee President S. Mahadevaiah, DDPI Panduranga, KSRTC Rural DC Ashok Kumar and others were present.

