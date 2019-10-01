Hawk-eye vigil on Dasara crowd

October 1, 2019

Mobile Command Centre vehicle to monitor movements from a distance of 1-km clearly

Mysuru: Following the success of monitoring the crowd and managing it to prevent any untoward incidents from happening during last year’s Dasara, the Mobile Command Centre vehicle will be keeping a hawk-eye vigil on the crowd during this year’s Dasara too.

The Command Centre vehicle has one Pan-Tilt-Zoom (PTZ) Camera, four fixed cameras on all four sides, 10 wireless detachable cameras, four body-worn cameras, one Drone camera, five digital walkie-talkies, one public address system, one mobile wireless set, one 65 inches LED display, four 32 inches LED display, three computer system, one printer, one UPS, one generator, four fixed search lights on all four sides, Tata Sky dish TV and a refrigerator. The Mobile Command Centre vehicle can monitor the crowd and capture photos and record videos from a distance of one kilometre clearly.

Head Constables Nagesh of Mandi Police Station and H.C. Raghu of Nazarbad Police Station and Mayanna of Vijayanagar Police Station, who have been trained by the engineers, are managing the Mobile Command Centre vehicle. City Armed Reserve (CAR) Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Sardar Hussain is the driver of the vehicle.

Yesterday night, DCP M. Muthuraj, who inspected the vehicle, said that the Mobile Command Centre would be keeping a watch on the crowd near Mysore Palace, important Circles and junctions and other places where there will be huge crowds from 5 pm to 10 pm.

The vehicle, costing Rs. 2.50 crore arrived from Punjab on Jan.16, 2018. It is stationed at CAR Grounds when not in use.

DCP M. Muthuraj checking the footages captured by the cameras of Mobile Command Centre last night.

The Command Centre helps surveillance especially during bigger events like Dasara and VVIP visits. Equivalent to thousand eyes within a large area, the Command Centre (a hi-tech vehicle, which has all the features of a Police Control Room) will be on the move to capture all the action, live at all the places where it is stationed.

Photos and live visuals can be relayed to the Control Room at City Police Commissioner’s Office. Also, information can be passed on to the respective jurisdictional Police if help has to be rushed within minutes. During last year’s Dasara there was a huge crowd to witness the Jumboo Savari resulting in the crowd pushing against each other which was watched by the personnel inside the vehicle. The personnel then informed the concerned Police personnel, who rushed to the spot and managed the crowd.

TAEC to keep a watch on violations

Meanwhile, the Traffic Automation Enforcement Centre (TAEC) at City Police Commissioner’s Office will also be keeping a watch on traffic violations in city.

The TAEC personnel will be monitoring all 58 permanent CCTV Cameras installed at vantage points in city to check for accidents and other traffic violations. An additional 190 temporary CCTV cameras have been installed for security purpose at various points in city this Dasara which will be removed after the conclusion of the 10-day festivities.

Drone cameras banned

City Police have banned usage of Drone Cameras during Dasara from Sept.29 to Oct.8 as a security measure.

The usage of Drones are banned following directions from the Ministry of Home Affairs and Director General of Civil Aviation as per Air Craft Act-1934, Air Craft Rules-1937.

According to the instructions, no individual, organisation, Government Departments or Dasara Sub-Committees can use Drone Cameras and anybody found violating the instructions, legal action would be initiated against them under Air Craft Act-1934, Air Craft Rules-1937 and under IPC Section u/s 287, 336, 337 and 338.

