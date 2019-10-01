Dasara Gold Card to be launched today

October 1, 2019

Tickets and Gold Card available at www.mysoredasara.gov.in & www.bookmyshow.com

Mysuru: The Dasara Committee will be launching the sale of Dasara Gold Card from today, said Deputy Commissioner and Dasara Special Officer Abhiram G. Sankar.

Addressing the presspersons at his Office here yesterday, he said that each Gold Card would cost Rs. 4,000 and would be made available online (www.mysoredasara.gov.in and www.bookmyshow.com).

This apart, the Gold Card and other tickets will be available at the Deputy Commissioner’s Office premises as well.

The DC said that tickets for Jumboo Savari, Torchlight Parade and the Gold Cards were printed outside Karnataka to prevent duplication.

Those with Gold Cards will be given special free entrance to Chamundi Temple atop the Hill and also free entry to all events organised as part of Dasara celebrations.

Special seating arrangements will be made for Gold Card holders during the Jumboo Savari and at Yuva Dasara. The tickets for Torchlight Parade are priced at Rs. 250 each while authorities have brought out two category tickets of Rs. 500 and Rs. 1,000 to witness Jumboo Savari at Palace premises.

He also said that a total of 26,000 seating arrangements have been made for Jumboo Savari inside the Mysore Palace premises while a maximum of 32,000 spectators can watch the Torchlight Parade at Bannimantap Grounds. The Gold Card holders will also be provided with snacks kit at the venues.

