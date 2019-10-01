Dasara Air Show tomorrow

October 1, 2019

IAF personnel conduct trial run today

Mysuru: With no full-fledged rehearsal and just a trial run today morning, the 40-minute Dasara Air Show by the Indian Air Force (IAF), featuring petal dropping, slithering operation and sky diving will be held at the Torchlight Parade Grounds in Bannimantap tomorrow.

This morning, Indian Army personnel conducted an aerial survey and then a chopper showered flower petals which was followed by a seven-member Dare Devil team led by Wing Commander Baliga conducting slithering operation. Later, 10 members of the Akash Ganga team led by Commander Avinash performed sky diving from 10,000 ft. height and landed safely on the Torchlight Parade Grounds.

Crowd watch trial run

Though the authorities had not announced about conducting the Air Show rehearsal, about 500 people thronged the Torchlight Parade Ground on hearing the sounds of choppers and watched the trial run of the Air Show.

DCP M. Muthuraj, NR Sub-Division ACP C. Gopal and other Police personnel provided security at the Grounds.

Members of Akash Ganga Team that performed today.

DC press meet

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Abhiram G. Sankar, who is also the Dasara Special Officer, addressing a press meet yesterday said that the Air Show will be held between 11.30 am and 12.10 pm and added that all arrangements have been made for the conduct of Dasara Air Show with the consent from IAF.

He further said that the ground will be watered hours before the show to prevent dust from causing inconvenience to visitors and added that an ambulance and fire engines would be stationed at the venue as a precautionary measure.

Continuing, the DC said that eatables inside the stadium are strictly barred as it would attract birds which may disturb the Air Show. He warned the public especially youths not to go closer to take pictures of the choppers and the IAF personnel.

Though the IAF personnel commenced rehearsal on Sunday, the authorities did not announce about the same due to security reasons. Last year, the authorities had announced about the rehearsal for the Air Show and visitors were allowed to watch it as it would be a huge rush on the day of the event.

Last year, the choppers used for the Air Show operated from the Air Force base at Yelahanka in Bengaluru with a team of Garud Commandos Force of the IAF performing at the Air Show. This year, the choppers are likely to operate from Mysuru. The officials did not disclose details about the number of choppers being used for the Air Show, when the rehearsal would be held and from where the choppers would operate, for security reasons.

Wing Commander (Retd.) Srikumar, Squadron Leader Nitish, MUDA Commissioner P.S. Kantharaju and others were present at the press meet.

