Proud moment for parents…

October 1, 2019

Avinash of Hassan was selected for IAF at a recruitment rally in Mysuru 13 years ago

Avinash, who is the Commander of Akash Ganga team, hails from Kongalli village in Sakleshpur taluk of Hassan district. He has been taking part in sky diving since 10 years.

Avinash was selected to IAF through an IAF recruitment rally held at Chamundi Vihar Stadium in Mysuru 13 years ago. Avinash had informed his parents — Shankaregowda and Parvathamma — about him performing sky diving in Mysuru following which they arrived from Hassan at about 9.30 am today to witness their son perform. Speaking to Star of Mysore, Shankaregowda, a tailor by profession, said Avinash was selected for a Government job but he was interested to join the IAF. This forced to him attend the IAF recruitment rally in Mysuru where he got selected. Avinash has four sisters.

