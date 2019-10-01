Shuttler P.V. Sindhu to inaugurate Dasara Sports, Yuva Dasara today

October 1, 2019

Day-1 at Yuva Dasara to feature Punjabi Pop sensation Guru Randhawa

Mysuru: World Badminton Champion P.V. Sindhu will inaugurate this year’s Dasara Sports and ‘Yuva Dasara’ here this evening.

The ace shuttler, who arrived in Mysuru this noon, will first visit Chamundi Vihar Stadium in Nazarbad for the inauguration of the State-level Dasara Sports at 4.30 pm. Later, she will visit Maharaja’s College Grounds along with Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa and other dignitaries for the inaugural event of Yuva Dasara at 6.45 pm.

The first day’s event will feature Punjabi Pop sensation Guru Randhawa who is famous for his songs like ‘Tenu Suit Suit Karda’, ‘Ban Ja Tu Meri Rani’, ‘High Rated Gabru’ and ‘Patola’ and so on.

The other artistes to feature in the six-day event include singer and composer Mohit Chauhan (Day-2), Monali Thakur (Day-3), Kannada Rapper Chandan Shetty and singer Sanjith Hegde (Day-4), Sandalwood Night (Day-5) and singer and composer Pritham (Day-6). This apart, artistes from across the State and select colleges from ‘Yuva Sambhrama’ will also perform.

Yuva Dasara programmes begin at 6 pm every day and entry for the public is free. The authorities have erected a waterproof structure at the Grounds where around 35,000 spectators can enjoy some best foot-tapping music and dance.

