3,079 additional Police from various districts for Dasara security

September 22, 2022

First batch of Cops to arrive in city on Sept. 24

Mysore/Mysuru: For hassle-free, safe and to see that no untoward incidents take place during Dasara, an additional 3,079 Police personnel drawn from various districts have been deployed in city for security.

The first batch of additional Police force comprising 610 Civil Police personnel, 630 Traffic Police, 46 City Armed Reserve (CAR) and District Armed Reserve (DAR) Police, 15 Karnataka State Reserve Police (KSRP), including one Superintendent of Police (SP), 4 Dy.SPs, 14 Inspectors, 55 Sub-Inspectors and 23 Assistant Sub-Inspectors (ASIs) will arrive in city on Sept. 24.

The second batch of 216 Police personnel comprising 151 Civil Police and 65 Traffic Police personnel will arrive in city on Sept. 27.

The third batch of 1,391 Civil Police, 157 Traffic Police and 10 KSRP officers including three Additional SPs, 18 Dy.SPs, 55 Inspectors and 115 Sub-Inspectors will arrive on Oct. 3.

These Police personnel have been provided accommodations at Kalyana Mantaps, Schools, Hotels and Hostels and their food will be taken care by the Mysuru City Police Department.

As soon as the additional Police personnel report to duty, senior Police officials will brief them about their responsibilities.