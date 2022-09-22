Running of special trains during Dasara

September 22, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: South Western Railway (SWR) has decided to run the following special trains in view of Dasara festival to clear the extra rush of passenger as mentioned below:

1. Train No. 06215/06216 Mysuru – KSR Bengaluru – Mysuru Unreserved Express Special (one trip only): Train No. 06215 Mysuru – KSR Bengaluru Unreserved Express Special will depart from Mysuru at 11.30 pm on 5.10.2022 and arrive at KSR Bengaluru at 2.45 am the next day (6.10.2022).

Train No. 06216 KSR Bengaluru – Mysuru Unreserved Express Special will depart from KSR Bengaluru at 3 am on 6.10.2022 and arrive in Mysuru at 6.20 am the same day.

The train will have stoppages at Nayandahalli, Kengeri, Hejjala, Bidadi, Ramanagaram, Channapatna, Settihalli, Maddur, Hanakere, Mandya, Yeliyur, Byadarahalli, Chandagirikopal, Pandavapura, Srirangapatna and Naganahalli in both the directions.

The train will have a composition of 18 Chair Cars and 2 Second Class Luggage Cum Brake Vans. AC coaches of the train will remain in locked condition.

2. Train No. 07302/07301 Mysuru – Chamarajanagar – Mysuru Unreserved Express Special (seven trips only): Train No. 07302 Mysuru – Chamarajanagar Unreserved Express Special will depart from Mysuru at 8.20 am and arrive in Chamarajanagar at 10 am on the same day from 30.9.2022 to 6.10.2022.

In the return direction, Train No. 07301 Chamarajanagar – Mysuru Unreserved Express Special will depart from Chamarajanagar at 10.55 am and arrive in Mysuru at 12.25 am on the same day from 30.9.2022 to 6.10.2022.

The train will have stoppages at Chamarajapuram, Ashokapuram, Kadakola, Tandavapura, Sujathapuram, Nanjangud Town, Chinnadagudi Hundi, Narasambudhi, Kavalande, Konanur, Badanaguppe and Mariyala Gangavadi in both the directions.

The train will have a composition of 11 Second Class Coaches and 5 General Second Class Coaches and 2- Luggage Cum Brake Vans. AC coaches of the train will remain locked.

3. Train No. 06247/06248 Mysuru – Chamarajanagar – Mysuru Unreserved Express Special (one trip only): Train No. 06247 Mysuru – Chamarajanagar Unreserved Express Special will depart from Mysuru at 11.30 pm on 5.10.2022 and arrive in Chamarajanagar at 1.10 am on the next day (6.10.2022).

Train No. 06248 Chamarajanagar – Mysuru Unreserved Express will depart from Chamarajanagar at 5 am on 6.10.2022 and arrive in Mysuru at 6.50 am the same day.

The train will have stoppages at Chamarajapuram, Ashokapuram, Kadakola, Tandavapura, Sujathapuram, Nanjangud Town, Chinnadagudi Hundi, Narasambudhi, Kavalande, Konanur, Badanaguppe and Mariyala Gangavadi in both the directions.

The train will have a composition of 13 General Second Class Coaches and 2 Luggage Cum Brake Vans.

TEMPORARY STOPPAGE

Train No. 17301/17302 Mysuru – Dharwad – Mysuru Express commencing journey from both sides from 29.9.2022 to 6.10.2022 will be provided stoppages at Belagola, Sagarkatte, Hosa Agrahara, Akkihebbalu and Mavinkere.

Accordingly, Train No. 17301 Mysuru – Dharwad Express will arrive/ depart Belagola – 10.43/10.44 pm, Sagarkatte – 10.57/10.58 pm, Hosa Agrahara – 11.25/11.26 pm, Akkihebbalu – 11.35/11.36 pm and Mavinkere – 00.20/00.21 am.

In the return direction Train No. 17302 Dharwad – Mysuru Express will arrive/ depart Mavinkere – 03.50/03.51 am, Akkihebbalu – 04.36/04.37 am, Hosa Agrahara – 04.46/04.47am, Sagarkatte – 05.15/05.16 am and Belagola – 05.39/05.40 am.