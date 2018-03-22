Now,12 trains run on electrified line between Mysuru-Bengaluru
Now,12 trains run on electrified line between Mysuru-Bengaluru

Mysuru:  With the electrification of the Railway line between Mysuru and Bengaluru officially thrown open on Mar.19, the South Western Railway (SWR) will now run 12 trains on AC traction between the two cities. This means that these 12 trains will run on electrical locomotives instead of diesel.

It may be recalled that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on Feb.20 formally inaugurated the electrification of the rail line between the two cities. The electrification will cut down costs, save time and also reduce pollution.

“By attaching the electrical locos at Mysuru itself, the extra time required at Bengaluru for changing from diesel loco to electrical loco will be avoided. Thereby it improves punctuality. Besides, the measure will reduce air pollution and also result in cost effectiveness which help the Railways to save crores of rupees annually for fuel,” stated a press release from SWR.

Here is the list of the 12 trains:

  1. Train No. 16021, Chennai – Mysuru Cauvery Express journey commenced on Mar.19 from KSR Bengaluru.
  2. Train No. 16220, Tirupati – Chamarajanagar Express journey commenced on Mar.19 from Tirupati.
  3. Train No. 12007, Chennai – Mysuru Shatabdi Express (6 days a week) journey commenced on Mar.19 from Chennai.
  4. Train No. 12008, Mysuru – Chennai Shatabdi Express (6 days a week) journey commenced on Mar.19 from Mysuru.
  5. Train No. 16021, Mysuru – Chennai Cauvery Express journey commenced on Mar. 20 from Mysuru.
  6. Train No. 16219, Chamarajanagar – Tirupati Express journey commenced on Mar. 20 from Chamarajanagar.
  7. Train No. 12577, Darbhanga – Mysuru Weekly Express journey commenced on Mar. 20 from Darbhanga.
  8. Train No. 22682, Chennai – Mysuru Weekly Express journey commenced today (Mar. 22) from Chennai.
  9. Train No. 22817, Howrah – Mysuru Weekly Express journey will commence on Mar. 23 from Howrah.
  10. Train No. 12578, Mysuru – Darbhanga Weekly Express journey will commence on Mar. 24 from Mysuru.
  11. Train No. 22818, Mysuru – Howrah Weekly Express journey commences on Mar. 26 from KSR Bengaluru.
  12. Train No. 22681, Mysuru – Chennai Weekly Express journey commences on Mar. 28 from Mysuru.

March 22, 2018

