Now,12 trains run on electrified line between Mysuru-Bengaluru

Mysuru: With the electrification of the Railway line between Mysuru and Bengaluru officially thrown open on Mar.19, the South Western Railway (SWR) will now run 12 trains on AC traction between the two cities. This means that these 12 trains will run on electrical locomotives instead of diesel.

It may be recalled that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on Feb.20 formally inaugurated the electrification of the rail line between the two cities. The electrification will cut down costs, save time and also reduce pollution.

“By attaching the electrical locos at Mysuru itself, the extra time required at Bengaluru for changing from diesel loco to electrical loco will be avoided. Thereby it improves punctuality. Besides, the measure will reduce air pollution and also result in cost effectiveness which help the Railways to save crores of rupees annually for fuel,” stated a press release from SWR.

Here is the list of the 12 trains: