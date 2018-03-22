Rahul Gandhi in city tomorrow
Mysuru: AICC President Rahul Gandhi will arrive in city by a special flight from New Delhi tomorrow (Mar. 23) night and will stay at the Government House.

He will visit Chamundi Hill on Mar.24 at 9 am, interact with students of Maharani’s Science College at 10.15 am and leave for Malavalli by a helicopter. He will return to city in the night and stay at the Government House.

On Mar.25 at 9 am, he will hold a meeting with Block Congress leaders at Government House followed by a meeting with senior party leaders. At 11.30 am he will leave for K.R. Pet by a helicopter.

After K.R. Pet visit, the Congress President will visit Srirangapatna and take part in a road show from Srirangapatna town to Mysuru. He will address a public meeting at 4 pm at Maharaja’s College Grounds and fly back to New Delhi at 6.15 pm from Mysore Airport.

March 22, 2018

