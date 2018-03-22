SSLC exams begin tomorrow at 9.30 am
Mysuru: The Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) examination is set to begin from tomorrow with the first language papers.

A total of 40,516 candidates, including 3,278 repeaters and 1,090 private candidates, will be writing the examination in Mysuru this year. In Karnataka, a total of 7.6 lakh fresh candidates, 70,253 repeaters and 23,199 private candidates will be writing the examination.

Tomorrow the examination will begin at 9.30 am and will conclude at 12.30 pm. The exam, conducted by the Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB), concludes on April 6.

Among 40,516 candidates, 19,289 are girls. There are 135 examination centres in Mysuru district and 51 centres within city limits. This time, all the centres will be monitored through Closed Circuit (CC) cameras.

