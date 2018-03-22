Bhatkal gang held for house burglary

Mysuru: Narasimharaja Police have arrested a gang of four house-breaking thieves on charges of looting a house in Mysuru three months back.

All the gang members hail from Bhatkal in Karnataka’s coastal region and the Police said that the gang would travel to places committing crimes and would quietly settle in Bhatkal. Gold ornaments worth over Rs.21 lakh have been recovered from them.

The accused are Mohammad Arman, Mohammad Salman, Abdul Aleef alias Sadhan Gowda and Mohammad Ifthishan. They had broken into the house of Mohammad Manna of Siddiquinagar under Narasimharaja Police limits three months ago. Manna and his family had gone out of the house and the theft came to light 10 days back when they returned home.

Discovering his ransacked house and the theft of gold ornaments weighing 700 grams, Mohammad Manna lodged a Police complaint 10 days back. Considering the gravity of the case, Narasimharaja Inspector formed a team to crack the case.

The modus operandi and the way the house was broken into made the Police realise that some professional gang was involved in it. After studying finger prints and other forensic data, the Police could link the theft to the Bhatkal gang. Later, telephone records confirmed their involvement.

The team proceeded to Bhatkal and with the help of the local Police there, the team arrested the four accused. They were brought to Mysuru four days back and were produced before the Court that handed them over to Judicial custody. Gold jewellery weighing 690 grams have been recovered from the accused. Police said that they had sold 10 grams of gold and had spent the money.

Sub-Inspector Mohan, Head Constable Ramesh and Constables Manjunath, Mahadeva and Kishore were part of the team.