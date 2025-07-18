Jumbo moms-to-be exit Dasara line-up

July 18, 2025

Forest Dept. struggles to assemble female elephant squad as Lakshmi, Hiranya are pregnant

Mysuru: The Forest Department is facing an unexpected challenge in assembling the female elephant squad for the upcoming Dasara procession, as two of the five shortlisted elephants have been found to be pregnant.

Last year, Lakshmi and Hiranya from Rampura camp in Bandipur Tiger Reserve marched gracefully alongside Abhimanyu, the lead elephant carrying the Golden Howdah during the grand Jumboo Savari. Both were strong contenders for this year’s team and had already undergone initial health evaluations.

However, recent urine tests revealed signs of pregnancy in both elephants. To confirm, they were also subjected to faecal pregnancy testing, with reports expected in two weeks. With this development, Forest Department officials are now tasked with identifying suitable replacements for the iconic procession.

Imminent calving for Hiranya

Hiranya-48, under special care at the old Bandipur campus and considered a key Kumki elephant for the Dasara squad, is now showing signs of advanced pregnancy. Forest officials noted a visible change in her behaviour, indicating she may deliver soon.

To safeguard her health and reduce stress, Hiranya has been shifted from the Mysuru–Ooty Highway area to the quieter Rampura Camp. Her participation in this year’s Dasara festivities is now officially ruled out.

Hiranya was taken into the Forest Department’s care in 2021 from the Elephant Home Foundation in Kodagu following a Supreme Court directive. Renowned for her calm temperament, she has participated in the Dasara procession twice and was appreciated for her role as a Kumki elephant last year.

Lakshmi’s participation uncertain

Lakshmi-24, another Rampura Camp elephant who performed Kumki duties admirably last year, is also under observation after health screenings confirmed her pregnancy. A faecal pregnancy test is underway to determine the stage of gestation.

If Lakshmi is under 10 months pregnant, she may still qualify for the Dasara squad. However, if she is in the later stages, the rigorous training, physical activity and enriched diet required during the festival could risk premature delivery. As such, officials are exercising caution before confirming her inclusion.

Lakshmi made her Dasara debut in 2019 at the age of 18 but was withdrawn from the Jumboo Savari due to her fear of firecrackers. In 2022, she gave birth to a male calf within the palace premises, who was named ‘Dattatreya’ by the royal family. She returned last year with renewed confidence and successfully served as a Kumki, earning widespread appreciation.

Originally rescued as a four-month-old calf in 2002 from the Mangala Road area of Bandipur, Lakshmi was initially named Padmaja by royal family member Vishalakshi Devi. The Forest Department later renamed her Lakshmi upon taking her into custody.

Natural mating during night grazing

Environmentalists have pointed out that female elephants in forest camps are often released into the wild at night to graze. During these periods, they may mate with wild bulls, leading to unplanned pregnancies.

Given this, the Forest Department must exercise care and sensitivity during the selection process, particularly in verifying the reproductive status of female elephants intended for Dasara participation, they noted.

As Mysuru gears up for one of its most iconic cultural celebrations, the Forest Department now faces a race against time to reconstitute the elephant squad while ensuring the safety and well-being of its most majestic participants.

By M.T. Yogesh Kumar