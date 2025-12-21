Justice Sapre flags safety gaps on Mysuru-Bengaluru Highway

December 21, 2025

Chairman of Supreme Court Advisory Committee on Road Safety seeks digital speed control

Mandya: Retired Supreme Court Judge and Chairman of the Supreme Court Advisory Committee on Road Safety, Justice Abhay Manohar Sapre, along with Mandya district officials, conducted a detailed inspection of National Highway-275 to assess safety measures on the busy Mysuru-Bengaluru corridor.

The review, held yesterday, focused on identifying steps to prevent serious accidents along the access-controlled and tolled stretch.

Officials noted that the installation of AI-powered surveillance cameras had contributed to a reduction in accidents compared to the previous year. While appreciating the initiative, Justice Sapre stressed the need for further improvements, particularly on accident-prone stretches. He recommended the installation of digital speed control systems to curb over-speeding, stronger speed monitoring and enforcement mechanisms, and the placement of clear and visible signboards in high-risk zones.

Justice Sapre also underscored the importance of public awareness initiatives and media training programmes on road safety, along with strict enforcement of lane discipline to curb reckless driving.

Justice Sapre said these measures would significantly reduce accidents and enhance commuter safety on one of the State’s busiest Highways.

The inspection team included Mandya Deputy Commissioner Dr. Kumara, Bengaluru Transport Commissioner A.M. Yogeesh, Mandya Superintendent of Police Mallikarjun Baladandi, Additional Superintendent of Police Thimmaiah and Project Director of National Highways Authority of India Milind Wabale, besides other senior officials.

Authorities reiterated their commitment to enforcing stricter safety protocols to improve road safety standards on National Highways.