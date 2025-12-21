Garbage pile up on Chamundi Hill road

December 21, 2025

Mysore/Mysuru: Despite a joint operation by the Forest Department and local bodies to curb the use of plastic in and around the sacred Chamundi Hill, and warnings of fines for violations, authorities have failed to control the menace, raising concerns that enforcement has been lax.

The continued use of plastic and dumping of plastic waste along the approach roads to Chamundi Hill has triggered serious concern among Mysuru residents.

Plastic waste is strewn on both sides of the road between the Golf Club and Chamundi Hill. Torn plastic sheets, garbage-filled plastic covers, liquor bottles and plastic cups are found scattered across the stretch.

Rotten items dominate roads

Rotten fruits, vegetables and even construction debris are also visible along the road connecting the Golf Club and Chamundi Hill. Stray cattle & dogs are frequently seen feeding on rotting food waste dumped in plastic covers.

The condition of other roads leading to Chamundi Hill, including M.G. Road and Lalitha Mahal Road, is no different, except for the Tavarekatte Main Road.

Residents say the Mysuru City Corporation’s (MCC) failure to clear garbage regularly has resulted in the accumulation of decomposing waste, posing the risk of contagious diseases.

Leopard scare

The presence of stray dogs and cattle along these roads has also raised fears of leopards straying into the area in search of prey, posing a serious safety concern for pedestrians, devotees walking uphill and residents of Gowrishankar Nagar and Nazarbad who commute on these routes.

Citizens have also blamed street vendors for dumping leftover food along the roads. The growing stray dog population is posing a direct threat to pedestrians, while the possibility of leopard movement has added to public anxiety. MCC must take immediate steps to clear the existing garbage, the residents urged.