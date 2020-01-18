K.G. Bopaiah to head Land Grab Panel

January 18, 2020

Bengaluru: Former Assembly Speaker K.G. Bopaiah will head a Committee of Legislators, including Arakalgud MLA A.T. Ramaswamy, to look into encroachment of Government properties.

Legislators Araga Jnanendra, S.R. Vishwanath, Rajashekar Basavaraj Patil and Raju Gowda will be part of the Government Land Protection Committee, which will function on the lines of the A.T. Ramaswamy Committee, to look into cases of encroachment of Government land. Ramaswamy Committee had earlier filed a detailed report on encroachment of Government land and interestingly, no action was taken on its recommendations.

Briefing media persons after the Cabinet meeting, Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister J.C. Madhuswamy said that Committee has been constituted at a time when questions are being asked about the delay in initiating action against land-sharks based on Ramaswamy Committee. The Panel, formed during JD(S)-BJP coalition regime in 2006, had submitted its interim report in Feb. 2007 and final report in July 2007.

