CM B.S. Yediyurappa receives Amit Shah in Bengaluru

January 18, 2020

Bengaluru: The Bengaluru Police have made elaborate security arrangements at Palace Grounds, where Union Home Minister Amit Shah is attending an event today.

Shah arrived at the HAL Airport this morning and was received by Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa, his cabinet colleagues and party leaders. Over 1,400 policemen have been deployed for bandobast. Shah is attending the Viveka Deepini Convention on the Palace Grounds organised by Vedanta Bharati.

Over one lakh people are taking part in the event. In view of protests against Citizenship (Amendment) Act and National Register of Citizens (NRC) in the city, Police have placed tight security measures in place for the event.

As many as 1,487 police personnel has been deployed for security. The Police conducted a rehearsal of the security to be in place on Friday. All officers have been instructed to carry service revolvers and pistols with them. Other policemen have been directed to wear helmet and body protectors and carry lathis.

Amit Shah is scheduled to address a massive rally on the Citizenship Act in Hubballi later. The rally will be held at the Nehru Maidan in Hubli town at 4 pm. Senior ministers of the Karnataka government including CM Yediyurappa are expected to attend the event. As many as 5,000 police personnel have been deployed to ensure security.

