December 1, 2020

K. Krishnappa (72), a resident of Bannur, passed away yesterday following brief illness. He had served as Bannur Town Municipal Council President, Milk Producers Co-op. Society President and Co-op. Union Director and was actively involved in various organisations.

He leaves behind his wife, a son, a daughter and a host of relatives including his brother-in-law retired Police Officer J.B. Rangaswamy. Last rites were performed at his farm near Bannur Bridge this afternoon.