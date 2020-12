December 1, 2020

Govindaraju (65), Dodda Yajaman of Sri Rama Mandir and a resident of Gandhinagar, passed away on Sunday in city.

He leaves behind his wife Rajamma, three daughters, a son, son-in-law D. Gurumurthy and a host of relatives and friends. Last rites were performed at Adijambava Burial Grounds at Gandhinagar yesterday.