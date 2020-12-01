In Briefs

Annual General Body Meeting

December 1, 2020

The 10th Annual General Body Meeting (AGM) of Mysuru and Chamarajanagar District Revenue Department Employees Housing Co-operative Society will take place at 2nd stage of Kandaya Nagara (Mookambika Layout) at Kenchalagudu on Mysuru-Manandavadi Road at 11 am on Dec. 20. Also, Pratibha puraskar will be presented to meritorious children of the Society members on the occasion. Children of Society members who have scored over 85 percent marks in SSLC and PUC (2019-20) exams can apply along with a copy of marks card before Dec. 10. For details, call Mob: 88844-54455, according to a press release.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching