The 10th Annual General Body Meeting (AGM) of Mysuru and Chamarajanagar District Revenue Department Employees Housing Co-operative Society will take place at 2nd stage of Kandaya Nagara (Mookambika Layout) at Kenchalagudu on Mysuru-Manandavadi Road at 11 am on Dec. 20. Also, Pratibha puraskar will be presented to meritorious children of the Society members on the occasion. Children of Society members who have scored over 85 percent marks in SSLC and PUC (2019-20) exams can apply along with a copy of marks card before Dec. 10. For details, call Mob: 88844-54455, according to a press release.
