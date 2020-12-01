In Briefs

Power disruption tomorrow

December 1, 2020

As the Chamundeshwari Electricity Supply Corporation (CESC) will be taking up the 3rd quarterly maintenance works tomorrow (Dec.2), power supply will be disrupted in the following areas:

Hullahalli Power Distribution Centre: Shiramalli, Heggadahalli, Haginavalu, Rampura, Hullahalli, Nellitalapura, Kurihundi, Duggahalli and surrounding areas.

Devanur Power Distribution Centre: Sathagalli, Kalayanagiri, Beedi Colony, Akshay Bandar, Azeez Sait Nagar, Sultan Road, Kyathamaranahalli, Mahadevapura Main Road, Nehrunagar, Bharathnagar, Hanchya-Sathagalli A and B Zones, VTU College, Kaverinagar, Sunpure Layout, DTS Rao Nagar, Depot-1, Madegowda Circle, HUDCO 1,2,3 and surrounding areas, according to a press release from CESC Executive Engineer.

