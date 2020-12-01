Scholarship: Last date extended

District Minority Welfare Department, Mysuru, which had invited online applications from pre-metric, post-metric and merit-cum-means students to provide scholarships for the year 2020-21, has extended the last date to Dec. 31 for submission of applications. Interested students must apply online at http://scholarships.gov.in/gokdom.kar.nic.in before Dec. 31. A copy of online application along with all relevant documents should be submitted to their College Principal or respective Taluk Information Centres. For details, contact the following Taluk Information Centres:
Mysuru – 89510-87207; T. Narasipur – 98452-10242; Nanjangud – 97435-67567; H.D. Kote – 96631-57476; K.R. Nagar – 99863-46893; Hunsur – 96207-50935; Periyapatna – 88613-56751, according to a release.
