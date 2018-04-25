K.P. Chandrakala files nomination as Congress candidate from Madikeri

Madikeri: Suntikoppa ZP Member and senior Congress leader K.P. Chandrakala filed nomination as the Congress candidate from Madikeri constituency here yesterday, the last day of filing nominations.

She presented her papers to District Deputy Electoral Officer Ramesh Konareddy.

The Congress had earlier announced the candidature of senior Advocate H.S. Chandramouli. But as Chandramouli was part of the legal team defending the accused Mehul Choksi in the PNB scam, the Congress later changed the party candidate and named K.P. Chandrakala to the seat.

Chandrakala is a long time Congress leader of Kodagu district.

With the deadline for filing of nomination ending on Tuesday, the constituency received a total of 10 nominations on the last day.

Sitting MLA and former MLA Appachu Ranjan had filed nomination last week as the BJP candidate. The others who have filed their nomination for the seat are Rashida Begum from Mahila Empowerment Party (MEP), C. Krishna Poovaiah from Samajawadi Party (SP), K.B. Raju from Indian Republic Party and M. Khaleel, M. Tyson, M. Mohammad Hanif, Venkatesh and Hemant Kumar as Independents.