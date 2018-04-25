K.P. Chandrakala files nomination as Congress candidate from Madikeri
Elections 2018, News

K.P. Chandrakala files nomination as Congress candidate from Madikeri

Madikeri:  Suntikoppa ZP Member and senior Congress leader K.P. Chandrakala filed nomination as the Congress candidate from Madikeri constituency here yesterday, the last day of filing nominations.

She presented her papers to District Deputy Electoral Officer Ramesh Konareddy.

The Congress had earlier announced the candidature of senior Advocate H.S. Chandramouli. But as Chandramouli was part of the legal team defending the accused Mehul Choksi in the PNB scam, the Congress later changed the party   candidate and named K.P. Chandrakala to the seat.

Chandrakala is a long time Congress leader of Kodagu district.

With the deadline for filing of nomination ending on Tuesday, the constituency received a total of 10 nominations on the last day.

Sitting MLA and former MLA Appachu Ranjan had filed nomination last week as the BJP candidate. The others who have filed their nomination for the seat are Rashida Begum from Mahila Empowerment Party (MEP), C. Krishna Poovaiah from Samajawadi Party (SP), K.B. Raju from Indian Republic Party and M. Khaleel, M. Tyson, M. Mohammad Hanif, Venkatesh and Hemant Kumar as Independents.

April 25, 2018

RELATED POSTS

KARNATAKA ASSEMBLY ELECTIONS 2018: Mayawati in City
Scrutiny of nomination papers begins
Ambarish breaks silence; opts out of poll fray citing health

ONE COMMENT ON THIS POST To “K.P. Chandrakala files nomination as Congress candidate from Madikeri”

  1. Madikeri Sipayi says:
    April 25, 2018 at 7:39 pm

    Chandramouli had represented Gitanjali Jewelers in a cheating case years ago. That case had nothing to do with the PNB scam which was only discovered recently. He fell victim to BJP’s propaganda

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Trending

ABOUT

Mysuru's favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 39 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it's readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

Searching