June 13, 2024

K. Shashikala (59), wife of liquor trader N.V. Gopal and a resident of Srikantapuri Layout in the town, obpassed away at a private hospital in Mysuru yesterday.

She is survived by her husband, four daughters and a host of relatives and friends.

Last rites were held at the family’s farm land in Mamballi village in Yalandur taluk this morning, according to family sources.