June 13, 2024

B. Narayan Bettadapura (73), retired Principal of Pre-University College, passed away yesterday following brief illness.

He leaves behind his wife, one son, one daughter, grandson and a host of relatives and friends.

Popularly known as BN, Narayan, who had served as a Professor in various districts, had studied MA in Kannada with littérateur Devanur Mahadev and was teaching Yoga to Government employees at Maharaja’s Junior College, under the leadership of Prof. Shridhar Raje Urs besides teaching Kannada to MA students at Jnanabuthi.

Last rites were held at Bettadapura yesterday, according to family sources.