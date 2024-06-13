B. Narayan Bettadapura
Obituary

B. Narayan Bettadapura

June 13, 2024

B. Narayan Bettadapura (73), retired Principal of Pre-University College, passed away yesterday following brief illness.

He leaves behind his wife, one son, one daughter, grandson and a host of relatives and friends.

Popularly known as BN, Narayan, who had served as a Professor in various districts, had studied MA in Kannada with littérateur Devanur Mahadev and was teaching Yoga to Government employees at Maharaja’s Junior College, under the leadership of Prof. Shridhar Raje Urs besides teaching Kannada to MA students at Jnanabuthi.

Last rites were held at Bettadapura yesterday, according to family sources.

Recent News
ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching