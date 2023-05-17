Kalamandira junction pitch dark

Sir,
The busy Kalamandira junction on Hunsur Road is pitch dark and demands a high wattage lighting immediately.
It is surprising that the Deputy Commissioner (DC) whose residence is closeby has not made any effort to illuminate the road junction and make it motorist-friendly.
I request the authorities concerned to take up street-light works as early as possible and illuminate the dark junction.
– Charles Davison, Mysuru, 8.5.2023
Editor the above photo is of valmiki junction not kalamandir junction. A high mast light needs to be installed at kalamandir junction.
