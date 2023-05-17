Kalamandira junction pitch dark

May 17, 2023

Sir,

The busy Kalamandira junction on Hunsur Road is pitch dark and demands a high wattage lighting immediately.

It is surprising that the Deputy Commissioner (DC) whose residence is closeby has not made any effort to illuminate the road junction and make it motorist-friendly.

I request the authorities concerned to take up street-light works as early as possible and illuminate the dark junction.

– Charles Davison, Mysuru, 8.5.2023

