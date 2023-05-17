Kalamandira junction pitch dark
Sir,

The busy Kalamandira junction on Hunsur Road is pitch dark and demands a high wattage lighting immediately.

It is surprising that the Deputy Commissioner (DC) whose residence is closeby has not made any effort to illuminate the road junction and make it motorist-friendly.

I request the authorities concerned to take up street-light works as early as possible and illuminate the dark junction.

– Charles Davison, Mysuru, 8.5.2023

2 COMMENTS ON THIS POST To “Kalamandira junction pitch dark”

  1. Sanjay Kini says:
    May 18, 2023 at 8:20 am

    Editor the above photo is of valmiki junction not kalamandir junction. A high mast light needs to be installed at kalamandir junction.

    Reply
  2. Raampur Ka Laxman!! says:
    May 18, 2023 at 9:53 am

    Hey @Kini
    You must be really dumb, it appearsd you are to seem to ask the SOm editor to get the light mast installed!
    Why don’t you send this photograpg to the MICCI and the police commissioner and lobby fir it.
    You will not do this, as you are a sheer lackey!

    Reply

