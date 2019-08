August 3, 2019

Kalavathi (85), wife of late B.S. Gopalakrishna, Founder-Editor of Shakti newspaper and mother of Chief Editor of the paper G. Rajendra, passed away yesterday at a private hospital in Madikeri.

She leaves behind three sons, two daughters and a host of relatives and friends.

Last rites were held at the Brahmin Crematorium today, according to family sources.