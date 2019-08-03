B.R. Yashodha
Obituary

B.R. Yashodha

August 3, 2019

B.R. Yashodha (66), wife of Y.S. Anathapadmanabharao and a resident of 7th A Cross, near Basavanagudi in Hebbal, passed away at a private hospital here this morning following prolonged illness.

She leaves behind her husband, daughter Usha, son-in-law Bhaskaran, son Y.A. Vinay Kumar, mother Vaidehamma and a host of relatives and friends.

A native of Bendagalli village in Gundlupet taluk, she moved to Yelandur after her marriage and was staying in Mysuru at present.

Last rites will be held tomorrow in city, according to sources. Family can be contacted on Mob: 99169-33559 or 86600-69226.

