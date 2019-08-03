Calling Ganiga community students

August 3, 2019

The Mysuru District Ganiga Association will present ‘Pratibha Puraskar’ to meritorious students of the community at a programme to be held at Town Hall at 10.30 am on Aug.4. Announcing this at a press meet here on Thursday, Association President N.C. Umesh said that meritorious Ganiga community students who scored high marks in SSLC and PUC (2018-2019) will be felicitated. Vishwa Ganiga Trust President B.J. Puttaswamy, a former MLC, will inaugurate the programme, in which community members who have been elected to TMCs, TPs and CMCs will also be felicitated. MP Pratap Simha, former Ministers G.T. Devegowda, S.R. Mahesh and A.H. Vishwanath, MLAs Dr. Yathindra Siddharamaiah and L. Nagendra will take part, Umesh said and added that Prof. Bhashyam Swamiji of Sri Yoganarasimhaswamy Temple will present ‘Pratibha Puraskar’ to meritorious students.