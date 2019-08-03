In Briefs

Subsidy under various schemes

August 3, 2019

The Karnataka State Women Development Corporation has invited applications from eligible women beneficiaries of self-employment, micro loans, Samruddhi, Chetana, sexual minorities, skill development training for women schemes, for granting subsidy. The beneficiaries of Udyogini and Samruddhi schemes must obtain the application forms from the office of the Child Development Project Officer (CDPO) in their respective taluk before Aug.10 and the filled-in forms must returned to the CDPO office in their respective taluk before Aug.17. The beneficiaries of Chetana, Sexual Minorities and Dhanashri Schemes must submit the application forms before Aug.9 and beneficiaries of Micro Loans and Skill Development Training must submit the application forms at their respective CDPO office by Aug.20. For details, contact CDPO office, Women and Child Welfare Department, Mysuru City: 0821-2491962; Mysuru taluk: 0821-2567940; H.D. Kote: 08228-255320; Hunsur: 08222-252254; K.R. Nagar: 08223-262714; Nanjangud: 08221-226168; T. Narasipur: 08227-261267; Biligere: 08221-226168; Periyapatna: 08223-274742.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Trending Posts
Recent News
ABOUT

Mysuru's favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 39 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it's readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

Searching