Subsidy under various schemes

The Karnataka State Women Development Corporation has invited applications from eligible women beneficiaries of self-employment, micro loans, Samruddhi, Chetana, sexual minorities, skill development training for women schemes, for granting subsidy. The beneficiaries of Udyogini and Samruddhi schemes must obtain the application forms from the office of the Child Development Project Officer (CDPO) in their respective taluk before Aug.10 and the filled-in forms must returned to the CDPO office in their respective taluk before Aug.17. The beneficiaries of Chetana, Sexual Minorities and Dhanashri Schemes must submit the application forms before Aug.9 and beneficiaries of Micro Loans and Skill Development Training must submit the application forms at their respective CDPO office by Aug.20. For details, contact CDPO office, Women and Child Welfare Department, Mysuru City: 0821-2491962; Mysuru taluk: 0821-2567940; H.D. Kote: 08228-255320; Hunsur: 08222-252254; K.R. Nagar: 08223-262714; Nanjangud: 08221-226168; T. Narasipur: 08227-261267; Biligere: 08221-226168; Periyapatna: 08223-274742.
In Briefs
